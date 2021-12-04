Relatively mild weekend on tap along with a more active pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day with highs in the 50s for Rockford is behind us and the mild conditions will continue. Although starting on Saturday, we will be cooling down gradually there will be portions of the weekend will it’ll still be nice to spend outside. However, get ready for more busy times ahead with rain, freezing rain and even some snowy times in the forecast.

Hard to believe that there are portions of Hawaii that this weekend will see blizzard conditions. The group of islands observes its first winter weather headlines head of Rockford. That is indeed a rare occasion! For us, expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with seasonably mild temperatures in the lower 40s. Luckily, winds will be on the lighter side Saturday before changes begin on Sunday.

The next weather system will arrive at that time. Beginning Sunday morning, a mixture of freezing rain and a few snowflakes is possible before temperatures get above freezing and turn to purely rain by midday Sunday. This will all be ahead of a strong cold front that’ll move through the Stateline in the evening. So if you have any outdoor plans or need to do any chores outside, Saturday by far is the day to do so.

The rain will end on Sunday night and the cold front will leave behind very gusty winds for overnight and into Monday. The westerly winds on Monday will give us most likely the coldest day of the season so far. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 30 degrees. With the winds, wind chills in the single digits to near zero are possible in a few locales Monday morning. But on the bright side, skies will be mainly sunny on Monday but bundle up big time if you need to go outside.

Then a chance for some light snow still is in the forecast for Tuesday. There are still many disagreements in the forecast in terms of timing, how much snow and more. But for how, the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow showers on Tuesday. More than likely, you should plan on this being the first accumulating snow of the season for the Stateline.

Our temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be below normal before getting back to slightly above normal conditions by the end of next week. The pattern overall, however, looks to be more active even after Sunday’s rain cocktail and Tuesday’s snow chance. There is a chance for a rain or snow shower on Thursday before potentially another system next weekend.

