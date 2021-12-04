Advertisement

Loves Park office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud

(VNL)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park woman plead guilty on Friday before U.S. District Judge to wire fraud.

Tammy E. Moore, 54, of Loves Park was an office manager for a company in Loves Park who issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business from the company’s account from 2012 to 2020.

According to the plea agreement, Moore stole over $1,000,000 from the company. She forged the signature of the company’s owner on the fake checks, deposited them into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account, and then transferred the money online.

Moore hid the crime by making it appear like the checks were for legitimate business purposes, then deleting the company’s records of the forged checks.

Sentencing is set for April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Iain D. Johnston. Moore faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, supervised release of up to 3 years following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.

Moore is required to pay the company back $1,115,629.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.
UW Health-SwedishAmerican reaches critical level of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.
Chick-fil-a Machesney Park
New Chick-fil-A in Machesney Park opens Thursday
Unseasonable warmth continues its dominance Thursday.
Warm spell to span several more days, though changes coming into view
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

Latest News

Airport breaks cargo records
airport cargo numbers
24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94
‘Faith’s Law’ looks to protect Illinois students from grooming, sexual abuse
Daniel L. Williams, 40, of Rockford, is sentenced to 60 years in prison for predatory child sex...
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child sex abuse