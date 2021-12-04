Loves Park office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park woman plead guilty on Friday before U.S. District Judge to wire fraud.

Tammy E. Moore, 54, of Loves Park was an office manager for a company in Loves Park who issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business from the company’s account from 2012 to 2020.

According to the plea agreement, Moore stole over $1,000,000 from the company. She forged the signature of the company’s owner on the fake checks, deposited them into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account, and then transferred the money online.

Moore hid the crime by making it appear like the checks were for legitimate business purposes, then deleting the company’s records of the forged checks.

Sentencing is set for April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Iain D. Johnston. Moore faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, supervised release of up to 3 years following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.

Moore is required to pay the company back $1,115,629.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.