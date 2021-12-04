Advertisement

Local restaurants fight the supply shortage

What Stateline businesses are doing to quell the damage
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People are flocking back to restaurants in droves, but the continued demand for services is becoming a problem for suppliers. Bob Grottke owns several tom and jerry’s establishments, including the one in Machesney Park. He scrambles to maintain business during this shortage, without raising prices.

“We try to do things like reducing our labor hours we try to do things like being more proficient in our restaurants,” said Grottke.

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois restaurant association, says this shortage stems from backups in California, with not enough drivers to get items to the middle of the country. Toia and his association say they’re trying to work with state leaders to get more funding for area restaurants.

“We have been advocating on the federal level to replenish the restaurant revitalization fund because only one third of the restaurants in Illinois was able to get those RRF grants,” said Toia.

Toia thinks we will continue to see prices inflate if something isn’t done about supply. That’s why he wants to get these funds to restaurants, so they can survive until help arrives.

