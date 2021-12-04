Friday Night Hoops: Boylan stays unbeaten with late win over East
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s still way too early to really make any determination on who is a contender and who is not, but if the early returns are any indicator, we are going to have ourselves some fun this year.
NIC-10 Boys
Boylan 52, East 49
Auburn 66, Harlem 28
Hononegah 72, Jefferson 35
Belvidere North 51, Freeport 48
Guilford vs. Belvidere - PPD
NIC-10 Girls
Auburn 55, Harlem 44
Hononegah 58, Jefferson 27
Guilford 84, Belvidere 12
Boylan vs. East - No score reported
Freeport vs. Belvidere North - PPD
BNC Girls
Byron 48, Rock Falls 43
Dixon 51, Genoa-Kingston 37
Rockford Christian 44, Oregon 41
Lutheran vs. North Boone - No score reported
Non-Conference Boys
Pecatonica 53, Winnebago 52 F/OT
