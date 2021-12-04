Advertisement

Friday Night Hoops: Boylan stays unbeaten with late win over East

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s still way too early to really make any determination on who is a contender and who is not, but if the early returns are any indicator, we are going to have ourselves some fun this year.

NIC-10 Boys

Boylan 52, East 49

Auburn 66, Harlem 28

Hononegah 72, Jefferson 35

Belvidere North 51, Freeport 48

Guilford vs. Belvidere - PPD

NIC-10 Girls

Auburn 55, Harlem 44

Hononegah 58, Jefferson 27

Guilford 84, Belvidere 12

Boylan vs. East - No score reported

Freeport vs. Belvidere North - PPD

BNC Girls

Byron 48, Rock Falls 43

Dixon 51, Genoa-Kingston 37

Rockford Christian 44, Oregon 41

Lutheran vs. North Boone - No score reported

Non-Conference Boys

Pecatonica 53, Winnebago 52 F/OT

