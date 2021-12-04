Advertisement

Family stars a new tradition; ‘Hanson Barn Light Show’ in Marengo

Free drive-up Christmas light show
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family tradition lights up the back roads in Marengo this December.

Chris Hanson, the owner, encourages fans to take a drive out to 5107 Thorne Rd. to see “The Hanson Barn Light Show.” It’s 15 minutes of dazzling lights made up of 45,000 pixel LEDS, 20 stage DMX fixtures and two stage lasers. The show even has a radio station, 92.9FM, which syncs to the visual entertainment.

This is the first year Hanson has put on the holiday spectacle, which runs Dec. 4 through Dec. 31. Lights wow viewers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

