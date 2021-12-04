D-Bat Rockford to host grand opening Saturday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While he never got to the majors, Daytona Bryden did play professional baseball for a year in Iowa. Now, the Hononegah grad is looking to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

D-Bat Rockford is set to host its grand opening on Saturday from 11-3. Everything from batting and pitching cages to fielding and hitting areas are available to use for free tomorrow in Loves Park. D-Bat is a franchise with more than 100 facilities nationwide. Bryden is one of the instructors. After taking a little break from baseball, he’s excited for this new venture. He says it’s great to see the area invest in youth sports.

“Sports can teach us so much more, it’s more than just a game right,” said Bryden. “I’ve learned so many life lessons from the game of baseball and I think everyone else that’s played the game has said the same thing.”

“It’s super cool to see a facility like this come to into the area where everyone’s welcome. It doesn’t matter what high school you go to, what travel team you play on. It doesn’t matter if you’re baseball or softball. It doesn’t matter your age, you’re welcome here to get better and I think that’s just an amazing thing.”

