Advertisement

Rockford playwright appears on ‘Harry Potter’ quiz show this week

"I appreciated the opportunity to do good PR for Slytherin house, because we get a bad rap,"...
"I appreciated the opportunity to do good PR for Slytherin house, because we get a bad rap," says contestant Ryan Bernsten (L)(Adam Rose | Warner Bros.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford playwright will appear on the quiz show “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” this week.

Ryan Bernsten leads with ambition in the second episode of the four-week event. The show, hosted by Helen Mirren, airs Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., on TBS and Cartoon Network.

Bernsten has a master’s in dramatic writing from the University of Oxford. His love of the arts started at New American Theatre and has made a path for him to national television.

“Harry Potter has always been a huge part of my life since I was growing up in Rockford. My brother and I came of age listening to the Jim Dale audiobooks every night, and we pretty much have most of the books memorized,” says Bernsten. “Being on the show was the next best thing to going to Hogwarts, and meeting like-minded Harry Potter superfans pretty much guaranteed a new group of friends for life.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
SwedishAmerican announces new President and CEO.
UW Health-SwedishAmerican reaches critical level of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ruben Herrera, 30, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and is currently held...
Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.
First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident just south of W. Warrior Dr. and...
Rollover accident off W. Warrior Dr. and Meridian Rd.

Latest News

Sunday rain potential
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 12/2/2021
Newly wed bond over real estate careers
Newlyweds bond together in fast-moving real estate market
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
COVID SURGE
Illinois COVID-19
Illinois reports over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total since last year