Rockford man arrested with more than 400 grams of cocaine

Willie Marks, 61, Rockford arrested with over 400 grams of cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to deliver.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested with more than 400 grams of cocaine along with fentanyl and suboxone.

61-year-old Wille Marks was identified selling drugs in the area of 11th St. and Harrison Ave. A search warrant was issued for a residence in the 2700 block of 19th St. where Rockford Police Narcotics Detectives found the drugs. Detectives also seized two vehicles. Marks was not home during the investigation, but 33-year-old Holly Carlson was in the residence at the time the warrant was served.

Marks was arrested by the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Narcotics Unit in an unrelated drug investigation. He’s charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver.

