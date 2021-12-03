Advertisement

Rockford invests in free 3D printer training to benefit local businesses

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) and the Rockford Small Business Development Center announced the center’s new 3D printer training class at a ceremony on December 2.

Classes will be offered in late January and NIU Rockford thanks to a $6,000 check presented.

3D printing is a way to create prototypes and models. It has uses from creating works of art to engineering functional prosthetics. Young people in the Stateline and those who might not have the opportunity to use this type of technology will now get a chance to work with state-of-the-art equipment, expanding possible career aspirations and keeping innovators close to home.

Rep. West says, “To make Rockford a best practice city in this and to help those in our community who may not have access to 3D printing may not even know what it is. They may not understand how it can impact their dream and vision. That’s why we’re here, that’s why I decided to invest.”

