Rock Valley Credit Union kicks off 12 Days of Giving at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s that time of the year when the Rock Valley Credit Union will give away $2,000 between ten organizations for its second annual 12 Days of Giving.

The first donation went to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary. Members of the animal shelter brought five furry friends, all of which will be up for adoption in the next few weeks. Noah’s Ark Executive Director Stephanie Lauer says the shelter is surprised by the generous donation. She is humbled for Noah’s Ark to be the first of ten chosen organizations.

Lauer says, “It’s amazing. You know, we’re grateful, obviously that we were chosen as one of the ten. I don’t know who the other organizations are but they will feel the same way that we do. We are so grateful to our community for supporting anything else you want to”

