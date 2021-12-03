Newlyweds bond together in fast-moving real estate market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Doug Britt’s wife, Janet Churchill got a bit overwhelmed with work, he took it as an opportunity to join her and be her cheerleader along the way. Britt says, “We get to spend all this time together otherwise we wouldn’t see each other.” Churchill agrees, “You get two for the price of one.”

Churchill got her realtor license for Illinois and Wisconsin about five years ago and now works for Keller Williams. Britt is the Chief Executive officer of Golden Corridor Family YMCA and is now a part-time realtor with this wife. She says, “Business had grown so much thT I couldn’t handle it all on my own. So during COVID, Doug decided he was going to help me. He studied for his license passed his license.”

They both say the partnership seems to work for the current house they are working on. Britt has a buyer and Churchill has the seller. She says, “Keeping a balance between our home life and our work life is key. Every Friday, we have a standing date to go out to a local restaurant for lunch and we take the rest of the day off. That helps with, you know, with kinda keeping things in balance.”

Rockford area realtor’s CEO Conor Brown says in October 487 homes were sold in the Rockford region with an average sale price of more than $197,000. Both Janet and Doug say it’s a good time to be a realtor.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.