Megan Wells family releases book five years after fatal boating accident

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five years after Rockford resident Megan Wells was killed in an Ogle County lake at the hands of a drunk boater, Megan’s parents have come out with a book titled Betrayed by the Justice System.

Marc Mongan was the driver of the boat that caused the crash that killed Megan. As part of a plea deal, the judge sentenced Mongan to 30 months probation but no jail time. Megan’s mom Robin and dad, David Szaziek say the book was a long painful process that took a couple of years to complete.

They both say they hope everyone who reads the book is as outraged as the family still is. David says, “There are more questions and red flags that were never answered or addressed in the court proceedings. Then to end up with 30 months probation for taking a life, I think for any parent that would be. It’s been devastating for us.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

