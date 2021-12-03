Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Daniel L. Williams was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday.

In March 2018, he admitted to officers that he’d sexually abused a child for more than 7 years.

Williams, 40, was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 17, 2021. He is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of criminal sexual assault. According to court records, the predator and the victim knew each other.

Williams is required to serve 85% of his 60 year sentence, followed by a mandatory supervised release term of at least 3 years.

He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.