Governor Pritzker honors Pearl Harbor Remembrance day

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - All American flags in Illinois will fly at half-staff on Tuesday.

Gov. Pritzker sent notice saying that all people and institutions covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The tribute is in memory of the heroes who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Pritzker says flying the flags at half-staff also honors the men and women who sacrificed for our American freedoms.

