Family of Belvidere man shot and killed in September seeks justice

Belvidere, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Dallas Simpson was attacked and shot by a small group of people at a Belvidere park on September 26th, and his family is still fighting for justice and looking for answers. The Simpsons claim detectives told them the case is now closed with just one person in custody, but the police department says the case is still wide open.

“Our detectives are currently investigating this case, and haven’t stopped investigating it and have spent hundreds of hours conducting their investigation,” says Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody.

However, On Tuesday, Dallas’s mother went to Belvidere police department to fill out paperwork, and claims she was told by a detective that they’d closed the case after just one suspect being in custody.

“He specifically said it was closed, and I asked him again, so you are telling me this is closed, and he said absolutely yes,” said Tammy Alm, mother to Dallas Simpson.

For the Simpsons, Dallas hasn’t even been out of their lives for three months. With just one person in custody they want to see accountability, and justice

“We’re not gonna let it rest, we can’t rest, so we’re not gonna let you guys rest until it gets done,” said Tammy

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.