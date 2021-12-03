Conditions slightly cool towards the weekend, few active days lie ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our high temperature of 56 degrees Thursday in Rockford is normal for the end of October, not December 2. This also arrived as our normal temperature dropped yet again to 39 degrees. While Thursday will be the warmest of the next several, conditions will cool off slightly but will remain above normal into the weekend.

The pattern over the next few days will be unsettled at times. Another clipper system is heading our way later tonight and through very early Friday morning. This brings a small rain and snow threat. The snow threat will remain in Wisconsin and east into Chicagoland but there is a chance some of us could see some rain showers. If you’re far enough north and east of Rockford, it’s POSSIBLE some snow could fall. If that does occur, keep an eye out in those areas for the morning commute.

Areas north and east of Rockford have a higher potential to see some rain overnight that could transfer over to snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few spots, especially north and east of Rockford could see some rain or snow showers overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll cool down slightly starting Friday but should see some sunshine in the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Afterwards, temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday will be around along with decreasing clouds throughout the day. We’ll remain dry on Saturday and slightly above normal with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. After a seasonable Saturday, our next chance for precipitation will arrive on Sunday.

Scattered showers will be around on Sunday with maybe some freezing rain that will be possible Sunday morning. Temperatures in the mid-40s will keep conditions still somewhat mild for this time of the year. The rain will come ahead of a cold front that will get our temperatures back into the cooler-than-normal territory for the Stateline starting Monday.

Expect the mild conditions to continue going through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The next chance for precipitation then arrives Sunday, with rain overspreading the area. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies will be around Monday and it will also be quite blustery. Highs will struggle to hit 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens again looking likely. The quiet conditions will only be brief as we continue to monitor a system forecast for later Tuesday into Wednesday that MAY bring our first accumulating snowfall of the season.

We're continuing to monitor a snow system forecast for late Tuesday that could give us the first accumulating snow of the season. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Even though we are still five days away, it’s still far too early to be making any specifics. But at this time, computer forecast models continue to hint that our first shot of accumulating snow is still looking possible. Impacts are possible later Tuesday and Wednesday but there are still MANY uncertainties. We don’t know the exact storm track, how much snow we may see and how intense the system may be. Continue to monitor our forecast, as updates are bound to come as confidence grows.

There are still many uncertainties with Tuesday's system, still many specifics that need to be worked out. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.