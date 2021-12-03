Advertisement

Another 50 Degree High Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partial sunshine by afternoon with highs around 50 degrees. Clearing tonight as we drop to the upper 20′s. A few degrees above normal tomorrow with highs in the low 40′s. Waking up to a short lived mix of snow and sleet early Sunday with on and off again rain showers during the day as highs will climb to the upper 40′s. Turning cold on Monday and Tuesday next week.

