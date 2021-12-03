Advertisement

24-year-old male dies after crash on I-94

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Dec. 3, 2021
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Vernon Hills man is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash in Lake County on Friday.

Preliminary investigation says that around noon on Friday, a car traveling eastbound on I-94 near Half Day Rd. struck a pedestrian walking in traffic. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This story is developing and more information will be released as it comes in.

