Winnovation to host first event without fundraising chair

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A yearly fundraising event for the Winnovation robotics team has a little extra meaning to it this year.

Winnovation robotics is in its 18th season of competition. To help with the cost for parts and travel, the club puts on a pancake breakfast with a gift basket raffle and robot demonstrations. However this year, Winnovation will be without its fundraising chair Michele Marie Thorn who passed away unexpectedly at the end of October. Michele helped fundraise for more than a decade. The robotics team will honor her at the pancake breakfast on Saturday.

“Michelle’s daughter went through the team, was on our team for four years. She got to witness all the things Alissa learned while she was on her team. Even after Alissa graduated, she was like, I want to keep on giving and doing stuff to support your team. Because, she really valued the impact we had on students,” Coordinator Karen Hill says.

