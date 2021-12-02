UW Health-SwedishAmerican reaches critical level of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health says COVID-19 cases at SwedishAmerican Hospital are at critical, record-breaking levels.
The hospital will hold a news conference at noon Thursday. It will be streamed live on WIFR’s Facebook page.
In a news release sent Thursday, representatives of UW Health say the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19-related problems reached 108 on Monday, 107 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday - a total at its highest since the pandemic began.
We will share more on this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.