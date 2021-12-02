Taco Betty’s rebrands to 212 Grindhouse serving burgers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you try walk into Taco Betty’s on East State Street, you will be in for a surprise as the popular downtown restaurant rebrands to burgers.

Taco Betty’s is now 212 Grindhouse, a whole new restaurant with a unique and different concept. The grindhouse features a new menu that includes burgers and appetizers, as well as an eccentric cocktail and beer list.

“Last year was obviously a hard year for everybody, for sure, and we just kind of realized we were losing our creativity when it came to the restaurant that we were running,” Grindhouse co-manager Lexi Lanquist said. “We just needed a new project, we needed opportunities to become creative again.”

The staff of 212 Grindhouse plans on creating a new and special experience for its customers, including hopes for live music coming soon.

“We just want you guys to give us a second chance, you know, finally as a core staff we found something that we are extremely passionate about and we just want you to come and try us out,” said Lanquist.

212 Grindhouse is located on 212 East State Street and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 until 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.