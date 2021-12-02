Advertisement

NIC-10 boys basketball opens conference slate with a trio of games

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - NIC-10 boys basketball opened conference play Wednesday night. Unfortunately for Freeport and Guilford, both teams will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court. The Vikings postponed their game against Belvidere North after a positive test within the program. The Pretzels were supposed to play Boylan, but are still in quarantine after missing out on last week’s Thanksgiving Tournament at Boylan.

FINAL

East 68, Jefferson 55

Auburn 64, Hononegah 58

Harlem 75, Belvidere 55

Boylan vs. Freeport - PPD

Guilford vs. Belvidere North - PPD

