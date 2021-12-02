Advertisement

New Chick-fil-A in Machesney Park opens Thursday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After being first announced in 2019, a new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Thursday.

The famous chicken-based restaurant will be located at the intersection of West Lane Road and Alpine Road. Management says they’ve already hired 100 employees and have plans to hire more. Machesney Park Mayor Steven Johnson says he’s impressed by the hiring ability.

Johnson says, “No matter where you go, everybody’s looking for employment opportunities and things like that. They need staffing, staffing is huge. Without staffing, you can’t open a great building like this. I gotta commend Erica and her staff for letting us open tomorrow, which is great.”

This will be the second addition to the chain in the Rockford area, along with its other location off Perryville Road in Rockford. If you’d like to become part of the Machesney Park store team, you can click here for hiring information.

