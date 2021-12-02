Local start-ups look to expand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Locally grown business has the chance to participate in the fall 2021 gBETA Beloit accelerator. The companies feature a wide variety of businesses, ranging from emergency nursing care to online tailoring needs. Four of the startups came from the gALPHA program, a program run by gBETA parent company gener8tor. This program enables entrepreneurs with ideas but no startup to start one.

“By growing faster, they’re investing their money back into their communities by way of salary, by way of job creation, by working with local vendors such as yourself,” said Mason Cook G-Beta Beloit Director.

These startups have already seen some success, because they’ve been started by people who are in those industries. G-beta brings an opportunity for growth, and hopes to catapult these local businesses into national enterprises. The six companies who were featured can be found below.

Tad More Tailoring and Alterations is the number one online tailoring p[platform, based out of Rockford, their website can be found here.

Dock Clock works with large retailers, offering a digital scheduling platform. It does not have a website yet.

TRACE allows transgender individuals the ability to track their transition and build a safe community of allies.

Care-Stow designs medical-grade storage solutions for hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities.

Support.ed is a mobile app that provides accessible support, education and resources to parents.

PT Nurse is a company that provides emergency nursing to facilities that are short staffed. Their website can be found here.

Director Mason Cook hopes to get more entrepreneurs to participate in the G-Alpha program, to realize their dreams and implement their ideas, he encourages people to send him an email about their businesses. His contact information can be found here.

