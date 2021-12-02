Advertisement

50′s Both Today and Tomorrow

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unseasonably mild today with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Slight chance for showers tonight and early tomorrow morning with highs tomorrow in the low 50′s. Low 40′s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Sunday morning with highs in the upper 40′s by afternoon. Watching Tuesday for the potential of a measuring snowfall.

