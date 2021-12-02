Advertisement

‘23 Days of Giving’ partners up for blood drive

Rock River Valley Blood Center needs donations now more than ever
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the holidays, blood donations dwindle, but the need for blood in local hospitals doesn’t.

WIFR’s “23 Days of Giving” partners with the Rock River Valley Blood Center to countdown the days until Christmas by updating viewers on how many units of blood are donated to the center each day.

The RRVBC takes donations all week and is closed on Sundays. Locations include:

  • 419 North Sixth Street, Rockford
  • 3065 North Perryville Road, Rockford
  • 461 East South Street, Freeport
  • 1740 South State Street, Belvidere

Giving blood is an easy way to help out this holiday season. Schedule a donation today and be part of WIFR’S “23 Days of Giving.”

