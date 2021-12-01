Advertisement

YMCA joins #CryptoGivingTuesday; accepts donations via cryptocurrency

The YMCA joins #CryptoGivingTuesday; now accepting donations of 40 different cryptocurrencies.
The YMCA joins #CryptoGivingTuesday; now accepting donations of 40 different cryptocurrencies.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley is now accepting charitable donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto-Philanthropy is a burgeoning industry with endless impact potential and we are proud to be on the forefront of it in the name of our mission,” says Michelle Gorham, Chief Advancement Officer, YMCA of Rock River Valley.

Gorham says The Y can accept over 40 different types of cryptocurrency. “While we continue to value and appreciate traditional gifts of cash and appreciated securities, we know how critical it is that we expand our impact.”

This year, the Y has raised more than $1,131,000. Supporters can donate crypto to the YMCA of Rock River Valley here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
More than 30 firefighters battle house fire on North Church St.
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
Police urge residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues
Shots fired behind West Middle School

Latest News

Even warmer conditions are ahead of us later in the week.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/30/2021
$200 Million Federal Grant for NIU students in education program
$200 Million Federal Grant for NIU students enrolled in the education program
Pec Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school