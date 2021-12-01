YMCA joins #CryptoGivingTuesday; accepts donations via cryptocurrency

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley is now accepting charitable donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto-Philanthropy is a burgeoning industry with endless impact potential and we are proud to be on the forefront of it in the name of our mission,” says Michelle Gorham, Chief Advancement Officer, YMCA of Rock River Valley.

Gorham says The Y can accept over 40 different types of cryptocurrency. “While we continue to value and appreciate traditional gifts of cash and appreciated securities, we know how critical it is that we expand our impact.”

This year, the Y has raised more than $1,131,000. Supporters can donate crypto to the YMCA of Rock River Valley here.

