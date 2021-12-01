Advertisement

World AIDS day: Crusader Clinic gives free HIV testing

By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of people mark world AIDS day and are hoping to bring awareness about the global health crisis that has plagued our communities for decades. One local community health clinic stood in the forefront in our region, taking steps to help those diagnosed with HIV. Crusader Health Clinic wants to erase the stigma that is still associated with AIDS by reaching out to community members who can help those who are infected. Doctors and nurses say HIV does not discriminate and can affect anyone regardless of age, gender and sexual orientation. According to Crusader Health’s medical unit manager Jackie Aleksich she agrees there is a stigma around this personal subject.

Her goal is to break down those barriers for patients and encourage them to focus on their health. Aleksich says, ”it causes a fear in our patients that really leads them and has the potential to make them not get the services that they need prevents patients from getting tested it prevents them from getting treatments.”

The virus was first identified in the 1980s. It transmitted through blood products like sharing of needles or unprotected sex. The theme of this year’s world AIDS day is to end inequalities making sure everyone has access to HIV preventions and treatments.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Snow looks to be slightly more likely early next week.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/1/2021
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
covid-19
Guilford, Freeport boys varsity basketball postpones games due to COVID-19 issues
Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.