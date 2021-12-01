Advertisement

UW Health SwedishAmerican celebrates Giving Tuesday by making bags with winter items for those in need

Each bag, which is free to those in need, includes winter necessities like hats and scarves
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area hospital pitches in with its own radical act of generosity to help those in the community stay warm this winter.

UW Health SwedishAmerican employees tie 100 bags to the fence outside the main hospital on east state street. Each bag, which is free to those in need, includes winter necessities like hats and scarves. Michelle Corcoran works at the hospital pharmacy. She and her mom make some of the hats by hand. She says it’s a warm feeling to know those hats won’t go to waste.

“Me and my mom have a good time making them and it’s just fun with the different colors and know that we are helping a man or woman with their hat colors, or kids even it’s just a lot of fun helping people keep everyone warm and toasty during this wintertime.”

This is the sixth year the area hospital ties bags to the fences as part of Giving Tuesday. Corcoran says those interested can donate items for next year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pec Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Police urge residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues
Shots fired behind West Middle School

Latest News

Rockford Rescue Mission encourages donations as part of Giving Tuesday campaign
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries
Illinois lawmakers could use funds from the American Rescue Plan to address barriers to housing.
Lawmakers look to use federal money to address housing barriers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school