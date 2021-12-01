UW Health SwedishAmerican celebrates Giving Tuesday by making bags with winter items for those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One area hospital pitches in with its own radical act of generosity to help those in the community stay warm this winter.

UW Health SwedishAmerican employees tie 100 bags to the fence outside the main hospital on east state street. Each bag, which is free to those in need, includes winter necessities like hats and scarves. Michelle Corcoran works at the hospital pharmacy. She and her mom make some of the hats by hand. She says it’s a warm feeling to know those hats won’t go to waste.

“Me and my mom have a good time making them and it’s just fun with the different colors and know that we are helping a man or woman with their hat colors, or kids even it’s just a lot of fun helping people keep everyone warm and toasty during this wintertime.”

This is the sixth year the area hospital ties bags to the fences as part of Giving Tuesday. Corcoran says those interested can donate items for next year.

