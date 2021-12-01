Supporting the community on giving tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley is one of the many Stateline non-profits accepting donations for Giving Tuesday. They’re accepting donations in cryptocurrency this year, as well as cash and stock donations. Crypto and Stock donations could be preferred to cash donations because you will not have to pay capital gains tax and can write it off on your taxes.

“It’s like a family, people notice if you’re gone, people notice if you’re going through things, everybody wants to help,” said Natalie Brunson, a YMCA member of 30 years.

Natalie is a foster mother, having adopted 9 children. She loves the Y, and think it’s a great place you can bring your kids to be kids.

“When I was younger I was in foster care for a significant period of time, and my foster parents were abusive and I wanted my kids to grow up realizing not everybody is awful,” she said.

