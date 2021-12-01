State Rep. Maurice West holds 8th annual ‘Share the Warmth’ drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many Rockford residents are in desperate need of winter clothing this year, and State Representative Maurice West is doing whatever he can to get men, women and children some warmth.

Representative West, founder of ‘Share the Warmth - Rockford,’ holds his 8th annual ‘Share the Warmth’ winter clothing drive, Dec. 6-17, 2021.

“There are many people in our community that will struggle with a lack of consistent housing and warm clothing this winter” says West. “This is why I founded ‘Share the Warmth - Rockford’ in November 2014 and we’ve successfully donated thousands of articles of warm clothing to the shelters in Rockford!”

This year ‘Share the Warmth - Rockford’ partners with Open Arms Learning Center, Auburn High School, and State Farm Agent Leslie West to collect warm articles of clothing for our community.

The drive is taking items like blankets, hats, coats, scarves, gloves, socks, pajamas and other warm articles of clothing.

Drop-Off locations for these items are:

E.J. “Zeke” Giorgi Center, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 200 S. Wyman, Rockford (bin in lobby)

Open Arms Learning Center, Mon-Fri, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., 2640 Ashwin Blvd., Rockford

Rockford State Farm Agent Leslie West, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7210 E State St, Suite 210, Rockford

