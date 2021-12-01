Second straight day of 50s on tap Wednesday, 60s to follow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say November was an up and down month would be a tremendous understatement.

By virtue of Tuesday’s 53° high temperature, the streaky month came to a conclusion with above normal temperatures having been observed on each of the last two days of the month. When all was said and done, November registered 16 days with below normal temperatures, compared to 14 with above normal readings.

For as inconsistent as our temperatures were in November, precipitation trends were anything but. The month of November was a consistently dry one, and a historically dry at that. With just 0.38″ of water received at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, this ties for the second driest November on record.

We’ve got two things of interest to monitor over the next couple of days, one being a weak clipper system bringing us clouds and perhaps some light precipitation in the near term, the other being the continuation of the remarkable warmth.

Clouds have begun to overspread the area ahead of the clipper system. The clouds’ presence will allow our temperatures to remain steady or perhaps even rise a few degrees. They may, however, also bring light rain or snow shower well after midnight. The form the precipitation takes on will be highly dependent on temperatures, though the thought here is that most of it will come as rain.

The window for any of this activity to affect us would be between 3:00 and 7:00am. Rest assured, this precipitation we very light in nature and will have no impact whatsoever on our morning commute.

Wednesday will be a cloudier day by comparison to Tuesday, though it appears as though mixed sunshine will appear from time to time, especially after the noontime hour. Southwesterly winds will blow with gusto, sending our temperatures well into the 50s for a second consecutive day.

Skies will clear once again Wednesday night, and bright sunshine will be on display straight throughout Thursday. That will allow our temperatures to warm even further. We are to expect temperatures that that may flirt with or even reach 60° in a spot or two. The warmth won’t quite be of record caliber, though. The record for Thursday’s date is 64° set back in 2012.

Nonetheless, it’s going to be a very pleasant and mild start to the month of December. The warmth continues into Friday with another day of 50s likely. We’ll turn slightly cooler for the weekend, though the lower 40s predicted for Saturday and the middle 40s on Sunday are still to be above normal.

There are some signs that things take a turn for the cooler and more wintry next week. Amongst several of the computer models upon which we rely regularly, there are indications that our first sticking snow of note may come our way sometime in the Monday-Tuesday time period.

At this early juncture, it is far too premature to speculate on how much, if any snow may accumulate. Changes to the forecast are highly likely in the coming days. Rest assured, though, we will keep a close eye on any trends that emerge and affect the potential for wintry weather early next week.

