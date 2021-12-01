Advertisement

Rollover accident off W. Warrior Dr. and Meridian Rd.

First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident just south of W. Warrior Dr. and Meridian Rd.(WIFR)
By WIFRNewsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover accident just south of W. Warrior Dr. and Meridian Rd.

Just before noon Wednesday Winnebago County Sheriffs and Mercyhealth responded to a rollover crash that ended off the road and into someone’s yard.

Drivers report glass in the intersection of Meridian and State St. where the detour is. Please use caution if driving in the area.

No reports on injuries or damages at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as news rolls in.

