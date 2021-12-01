Rockford Rescue Mission encourages donations as part of Giving Tuesday campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Rescue Mission does its part for Giving Tuesday too. The charity has a giving campaign encouraging community members to donate in any way they can.

Rockford Rescue Mission Communications Director Abby Finley says it’s a great way to get involved. Community members can donate, food, winter clothing, money or their time. She says there’s a needs list on the rescue mission’s website that most people can easily pick up on their weekly grocery trips.

“Supporting the mission and other nonprofits throughout the city are so important. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to meet people in their most vulnerable moments where they’ve fallen on hard times, and help get them back on their feet in a way that’s sustainable so they don’t have to find themselves in this situation again.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.