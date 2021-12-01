Advertisement

Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.
Ruben Herrera, 30, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and is currently held in the Winnebago County jail.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a person younger than 18.

Ruben Herrera, 30, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and is currently held in the Winnebago County jail.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated, and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the charges.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

