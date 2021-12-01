Rockford Alderman Bill Rose pleads guilty to DUI, criminal charges dismissed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford’s 9th Ward Alderman, Bill Rose, plead guilty to Driver Under the Influence in a Winnebago County court hearing on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

The charges stem from an incident on July 23, 2021 that happened near Roses’ home.

Rose is sentenced to 2 years court supervision and $1861.00 in court fines. He’s required to take a Victim Impact Panel and attend DUI Solutions in Rockford.

Four counts including disorderly conduct, criminal property damage, carrying a firearm under the influence and criminal trespassing were dismissed by Judge Philip Nicolosi due to a negotiation plea with the States Attorney’s Office. Roses’ bond from the arrest will be applied to his fines.

