Advertisement

Rockford Alderman Bill Rose pleads guilty to DUI, criminal charges dismissed

The city of Rockford's 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose
The city of Rockford's 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford’s 9th Ward Alderman, Bill Rose, plead guilty to Driver Under the Influence in a Winnebago County court hearing on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

The charges stem from an incident on July 23, 2021 that happened near Roses’ home.

Rose is sentenced to 2 years court supervision and $1861.00 in court fines. He’s required to take a Victim Impact Panel and attend DUI Solutions in Rockford.

Four counts including disorderly conduct, criminal property damage, carrying a firearm under the influence and criminal trespassing were dismissed by Judge Philip Nicolosi due to a negotiation plea with the States Attorney’s Office. Roses’ bond from the arrest will be applied to his fines.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Pictured L to R: Phuong Pham, Maya Pandya, Sreyansh Mamidi, Jack Tower, Elizabeth Rothermel,...
Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarship portal opens Dec. 1
Ruben Herrera, 30, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and is currently held...
Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault
Rockford Rescue Mission encourages donations as part of Giving Tuesday campaign
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries