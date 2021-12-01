Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly plant is closing, again. Workers will be off starting December 6.

‘Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant will be down the week of Dec. 6.,’ says Jodi Tinson, Corporate Communications, Media Relations and Content Manager for Stellantis.

The temporary closure comes after the automaker announced a large lay-off scheduled for next year.

