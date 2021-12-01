Advertisement

Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly plant is closing, again. Workers will be off starting December 6.

‘Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant will be down the week of Dec. 6.,’ says Jodi Tinson, Corporate Communications, Media Relations and Content Manager for Stellantis.

The temporary closure comes after the automaker announced a large lay-off scheduled for next year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

covid-19
Guilford, Freeport boys varsity basketball postpones games due to COVID-19 issues
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Share the Warmth winter clothing drive happens Dec. 6-17, 2021, in Rockford, Ill.
State Rep. Maurice West holds 8th annual ‘Share the Warmth’ drive
Commemorating a Hometown Hero; ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ in the city of Rockford