ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a few passing light showers this morning we will see slow clearing this afternoon with highs in the low 50′s. Unseasonably mild tonight as we drop to the middle 40′s. Unseasonably mild tomorrow with highs in the upper 50′s. Right at 50 on Friday and cooling down on Saturday.

