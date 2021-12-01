Hononegah defense stifles Auburn in second half to earn a 43-24 win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last two NIC-10 champs squared off to open the conference portion of the girls basketball schedule as Hononegah defeated Auburn 43-24 at Dolph Stanley Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians held the Lady Knights to just ten points in the second half. Hononegah got scoring contributions from just about everyone on the roster. Seven different girls scored in the game with Emma Clark and Carly LaMay leading the way with eight each.

Senior Brooklyn Gray led Auburn in scoring with eight as she battled foul trouble in the second half.

The Lady Indians used a 15-3 run to end the third quarter to pull away from the Lady Knights.

