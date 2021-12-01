Advertisement

Hononegah defense stifles Auburn in second half to earn a 43-24 win

Hononegah defeated Auburn to open conference play in NIC-10 girls basketball.
Hononegah defeated Auburn to open conference play in NIC-10 girls basketball.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last two NIC-10 champs squared off to open the conference portion of the girls basketball schedule as Hononegah defeated Auburn 43-24 at Dolph Stanley Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians held the Lady Knights to just ten points in the second half. Hononegah got scoring contributions from just about everyone on the roster. Seven different girls scored in the game with Emma Clark and Carly LaMay leading the way with eight each.

Senior Brooklyn Gray led Auburn in scoring with eight as she battled foul trouble in the second half.

The Lady Indians used a 15-3 run to end the third quarter to pull away from the Lady Knights.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
More than 30 firefighters battle house fire on North Church St.
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire

Latest News

The Rockford IceHogs celebrate a goal in their 2-1 win against the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday...
IceHogs hold off Admirals for win at home
UW Milwaukee's McKaela Schmelzer got the chance to play in front of friends and family down in...
UWM’s Schmelzer gets the chance to play in front of family in loss to NIU
The Byron community celebrated the Tigers winning the Class 3A state championship on Sunday.
Byron football team celebrates state championship
Hononegah grad Corey Anderson hosted a mixed martial arts seminar at No Joke MMA in Loves Park...
Corey Anderson returns to the 815, hosts MMA seminar