Advertisement

Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested Nov. 25, 2021 in Freeport, Ill.
Freeport man arrested Thanksgiving morning with over 100 grams of cannabis
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Rockford Fire Department battles heavy smoke on the scene of a house fire in Rockford, Monday.
More than 30 firefighters battle house fire on North Church St.
Rockford Speedway held 'One Final Lap' for Magnuson's funeral procession on Saturday, Nov. 27,...
Rockford Speedway remembers announcer John Magnuson Jr.
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire

Latest News

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger weighing next step in political career
Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger weighing next step in political career
Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act
Bustos visits Beyer to discuss Build Back Better Act
Former Rockford and Quad Cities Meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces his candidacy for...
Former Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen announces run for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Illinois Republicans feel new momentum following Virginia election; Democrats say they’ll keep state blue in 2022
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Adam Kinzinger isn’t ruling out a 2024 presidential bid as he considers his future after the House