Hammock wins MAC Coach of the Year, Ducker Freshman of the Year

On Saturday NIU plays for the MAC Championship in Detroit against Kent State
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Mid-American Conference announced NIU Head Coach Thomas Hammock as the MAC Coach of the Year and running back Jay Ducker as MAC Freshman of the Year.

Hammock’s award comes as the Huskies head into the MAC Championship game on Saturday with an 8-4, making their first title game since 2018. The 8-4 record comes after an 0-6 2020 season. Hammock is an NIU alum and in his third year with the team. NIU is the second youngest team in the FBS as well.

“It’s a reflection of our players, it’s a reflection of our coaches and the tremendous job that those groups have done to have the type of success we’ve had this year,” Hammock said.

Ducker is currently 4th in the MAC in rushing with 889 yards on 165 carries. Ducker began the season second on the depth chart at tailback and became the starter in their seventh game of the season against Bowling Green. Since the move to starter, Ducker has had five games of over 100 yards rushing.

Along with Ducker and Hammock’s awards, 10 Huskies landed on All-MAC teams. Freshman safety C.J. Brown was the lone Husky to earn first-team all-conference honors.

