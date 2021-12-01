Guilford, Freeport boys varsity basketball postpones games due to COVID-19 issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Guilford High School Athletic Director Augie Toldo said the boys’ varsity basketball team will have their next two games rescheduled following a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The team was set to play Belvidere North on Wednesday and Belvidere on Friday.

Freeport AD Jeff Fitzpatrick said Wednesday’s boys basketball game against Boylan is postponed. Fitzpatrick said the remaining games in the week are currently “unknown”. Wednesday’s game against Boylan has been rescheduled to Saturday, Decmeber 11.

The Freeport boys’ varsity team has yet to play this season after the team had all of their games canceled at the Boylan Invite Thanksgiving week. Guilford has played four games so far.

Meanwhile, Guilford looks to return to action soon with AD Toldo saying, “We are looking forward to continuing our season next week.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.