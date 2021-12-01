Advertisement

Guilford, Freeport boys varsity basketball postpones games due to COVID-19 issues

Guilford’s varsity games against Belvidere North, Belvidere
covid-19
covid-19(file)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Guilford High School Athletic Director Augie Toldo said the boys’ varsity basketball team will have their next two games rescheduled following a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The team was set to play Belvidere North on Wednesday and Belvidere on Friday.

Freeport AD Jeff Fitzpatrick said Wednesday’s boys basketball game against Boylan is postponed. Fitzpatrick said the remaining games in the week are currently “unknown”. Wednesday’s game against Boylan has been rescheduled to Saturday, Decmeber 11.

The Freeport boys’ varsity team has yet to play this season after the team had all of their games canceled at the Boylan Invite Thanksgiving week. Guilford has played four games so far.

Meanwhile, Guilford looks to return to action soon with AD Toldo saying, “We are looking forward to continuing our season next week.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Belvidere Assembly Plant to shutdown again Dec. 6.
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Share the Warmth winter clothing drive happens Dec. 6-17, 2021, in Rockford, Ill.
State Rep. Maurice West holds 8th annual ‘Share the Warmth’ drive
Commemorating a Hometown Hero; ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ in the city of Rockford