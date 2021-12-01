Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Giving Tuesday is a special day as the holidays approach and people give to their favorite causes through charitable organizations. One Dixon business is giving back to the community.

Employees at Raynor Garage Doors recently raised $2,590.50 for the local food pantry. This is the third year of the company’s annual week of giving. Over the past two years, Raynor has donated more than $5,500 dollars and nearly 4,000 non-perishable food items to the Dixon food pantry. The garage door company says this week aligns with the core values of the business.

“Two of our core values are embrace family and deliver service. That goes beyond the business relationships and into our community. So this allows us to kind of put those into action and give our employees the ability to give back to the local community through this week of giving,” Marketing Director Staci Anderson says.

