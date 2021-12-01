Advertisement

Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarship portal opens Dec. 1

Pictured L to R: Phuong Pham, Maya Pandya, Sreyansh Mamidi, Jack Tower, Elizabeth Rothermel,...
Pictured L to R: Phuong Pham, Maya Pandya, Sreyansh Mamidi, Jack Tower, Elizabeth Rothermel, and Drake Buss - CFNIL recipients, 2020-2021(The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties can apply for Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarships for 2021-2022 scholarship cycle starting December 1.

All scholarship applications must be submitted through CFNIL’s online application portal. Once registered for the portal, students answer questions about their academics, background, and extracurricular activities. From these answers, applicants will be automatically matched to all scholarships for which they are eligible.

Each scholarship has unique criteria including graduating high school seniors, nontraditional students, students with financial need, student athletes, students of color, and students pursuing careers in teaching, STEM, business, fire science, and healthcare.

Some scholarships are renewable for up to four years. The different types of scholarships are based on donors and the communities of northern Illinois.

CFNIL President Dan Ross says the scholarship program is a privilege to organize. “Investment in the students of northern Illinois is truly an investment in our future, and year after year the exceptional efforts of these students, revealed through their scholarship applications, reassures us that our future is in very good hands.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

The city of Rockford's 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose
Rockford Alderman Bill Rose pleads guilty to DUI, criminal charges dismissed
Ruben Herrera, 30, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and is currently held...
Rockford man charged with criminal sexual assault
Rockford Rescue Mission encourages donations as part of Giving Tuesday campaign
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries
Dixon Raynor Garage Doors donates more than $2,500 to local food pantries