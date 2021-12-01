Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarship portal opens Dec. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties can apply for Community Foundation of Northern Illinois scholarships for 2021-2022 scholarship cycle starting December 1.

All scholarship applications must be submitted through CFNIL’s online application portal. Once registered for the portal, students answer questions about their academics, background, and extracurricular activities. From these answers, applicants will be automatically matched to all scholarships for which they are eligible.

Each scholarship has unique criteria including graduating high school seniors, nontraditional students, students with financial need, student athletes, students of color, and students pursuing careers in teaching, STEM, business, fire science, and healthcare.

Some scholarships are renewable for up to four years. The different types of scholarships are based on donors and the communities of northern Illinois.

CFNIL President Dan Ross says the scholarship program is a privilege to organize. “Investment in the students of northern Illinois is truly an investment in our future, and year after year the exceptional efforts of these students, revealed through their scholarship applications, reassures us that our future is in very good hands.”

