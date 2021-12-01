Commemorating a Hometown Hero; ‘Virgil Abloh Day’ in the city of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairman, Joe Chiarelli shares memories of the fashion mogul from early childhood on Tuesday.

The city of Rockford commemorated Virgil Abloh by declaring a special day in his honor.

While many know Abloh as an international success in the fashion industry, Chiarelli remembers a much younger Abloh playing around in his tailor shop in the early 90′s. Abloh’s mother, Eunice, worked for with Chiarelli as a seamstress at ‘Vince the Tailor’ for several years. Chiarelli has fond memories of Abloh pretending to sew and design on his machines, foreshadowing the legacy he would grow into as one of the most influential and inspirational figures in fashion worldwide.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to Eunice & Nee, Shannon and the entire Abloh family,” says Chiarelli. “My heart goes out first and foremost to Virgil’s two young children during this unimaginable loss. Virgil will be remembered for his kindness, courage and creativity not only in Rockford and Winnebago County, but across the globe.”

