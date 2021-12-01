Advertisement

“Cocktails for a Cause” coming to Beloit restaurants in December

All restaurants owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group in Beloit will be serving up cocktails for...
All restaurants owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group in Beloit will be serving up cocktails for charity through December.(Geronimo Hospitality Group)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - December 2021 calls for several Beloit restaurants to stir up some holiday spirit all for a cause benefitting the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

Through December 2021, all restaurants owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group will be serving up special holiday signature cocktails for the RCCC. The restaurants participating include:

  • Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
  • Bessie’s Diner
  • Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
  • Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
  • The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
  • truk’t
  • Beloit Club

Geronimo will be partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to donate $1 of every speciality festive Tito’s cocktail sold during December to the RCCC. Tito’s will make a donation each time guests order a signature cocktail like the Yule Mule, Hazelnut Espresso Martini and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, up to $3,000.

“At Geronimo, we pride ourselves on making an impact in the communities we serve,” said Klaus Nitsch, Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “We’re happy to give back to the Rock County Cancer Coalition and are inspired by the support of our guests and community members who come together for a cause that benefits those in our area who are battling cancer.”

Geronimo’s Delafield, Wisconsin restaurant, I.d., will also partner with Tito’s to collect donations of up to $1,000, for the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS).

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
After living in the home for more than 20 years, a family of 8 has lost everything in a house...
Family of eight with a newborn baby loses home in Rockford fire
Pecatonica Elementary goes back to remote learning; plans ‘deep-clean’ during pause
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting
Rollover accident off W. Warrior Dr. and Meridian Rd.
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
The city of Rockford's 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose
Rockford Alderman Bill Rose pleads guilty to DUI, criminal charges dismissed