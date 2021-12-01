“Cocktails for a Cause” coming to Beloit restaurants in December

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - December 2021 calls for several Beloit restaurants to stir up some holiday spirit all for a cause benefitting the Rock County Cancer Coalition.

Through December 2021, all restaurants owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group will be serving up special holiday signature cocktails for the RCCC. The restaurants participating include:

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Bessie’s Diner

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin

truk’t

Beloit Club

Geronimo will be partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to donate $1 of every speciality festive Tito’s cocktail sold during December to the RCCC. Tito’s will make a donation each time guests order a signature cocktail like the Yule Mule, Hazelnut Espresso Martini and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, up to $3,000.

“At Geronimo, we pride ourselves on making an impact in the communities we serve,” said Klaus Nitsch, Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Geronimo Hospitality Group. “We’re happy to give back to the Rock County Cancer Coalition and are inspired by the support of our guests and community members who come together for a cause that benefits those in our area who are battling cancer.”

Geronimo’s Delafield, Wisconsin restaurant, I.d., will also partner with Tito’s to collect donations of up to $1,000, for the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS).

