$200 Million Federal Grant for NIU students enrolled in the education program

By quini amma
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A state-wide shortage of teachers prompts one local college to help prospective students by taking away financial barriers for some teachers. A federally funded program has been issued to Northern Illinois University designed to put more early education teachers in our classrooms; $200 million has been pumped into the program and 160 students are expected to apply.

Northern Illinois University Dean Laurie Elish-Piper says, “children develop more cognitively from birth to age 5 than any other time in their lives they develop their language they develop a number of their behaviors that will help them be successful and having high quality early childhood programs for all children will be transformational.” Making sure there are teachers ready to help students on the learning path is a struggle these days. Experts say it’s even more difficult finding early childhood educators. But Northern Illinois University and several others in higher education want to change that. Dean Laurie Elish-Piper says, “by having highly qualified educators those children will have access to really rich learning experiences so they can grow and develop to their full potential.”

The Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Program allows students to graduate with no debt. NIU leaders believe it will work. Experts say many future educators often find it difficult to get a degree because of financial challenges. Future student and current student assistant teacher at Spectrum Isabel Maas says, “this gift will be absolutely amazing so I could focus on my studies and not have to worry about how am I going to pay for it.”

Students can apply at NIU.edu and search for Early Childhood.

