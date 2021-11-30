Advertisement

UWM’s Schmelzer gets the chance to play in front of family in loss to NIU

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - For some, college is some of the best six years of your life. Well, at least, it is for Harlem graduate McKaela Schmelzer. From 2016 to 2019, she started every game possible for the soccer team at UW Milwaukee, which went to multiple NCAA Tournaments.

Now, in her sixth year in school and fifth with the basketball team, she’s tearing it up on the hardwood, coming off a career-high of four made threes in a win against Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, Sunday was not one of her best games. The NIU defense clamped down on the point guard, holding her to 0-6 from the field with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 69-50 loss to the Huskies.

Despite the defeat, Schmelzer was in good spirits after the game. It was a chance to see some old friends and family make the hour trip south to DeKalb.

“It was so nice. I actually got to have my grandparents here, they’ve never actually been to a college game of mine because they’ve all been so far away,” said Schmelzer. “But this is like right in my back yard, so I got to have some family here which was really nice.”

Schmelzer knows there’s going to be ups and downs in her last year with the Panthers.

“Our season has been a story of bounce backs, a little bit and a lot of learning,” said Schmelzer. “We’ve had a tough nonconference which I wouldn’t have it any other way, you know. I absolutely hate losing, but we’ve been learning from these losses. So going into conferences next week, it’s given us a lot of confidence and just give us that competitive edge that we lacked (Sunday).”

