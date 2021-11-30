Advertisement

Tuesday to be first day of lengthy spell of 50s

December’s opening days to feel more like early November
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After closing out the weekend on a chilly note, temperatures Monday were substantially milder across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Thanks to a well established southerly wind, as well as the arrival of sunshine during the day’s afternoon hours, high temperatures Monday ranged anywhere between 45° and 50 degrees. It was the westernmost part of the area, particularly those touching up to the Mississippi River, to be the warmest locales Monday. That’s where sunshine was first to appear, while areas along and east of Interstate 39 held on to cloudiness a few hours longer. Thus, the coolest readings were found there.

Monday’s temperature surge is to be the opening of what should be a very mild if not unseasonably warm week in our neck of the woods. We will expect our temperatures to surge on many occasions here this week, with multiple days in the 50s a near certainty.

Sunshine is likely to prevail from start to finish on Tuesday. With westerly winds in play, temperatures won’t necessarily be affected by the wind as much as they were the past few days. Rather, the full complement of sunshine should be more than enough to send temperatures to right around 50° on November’s final day.

Another weather disturbance will bring cloudiness our way Tuesday night and into the opening stages of Wednesday. As of now, the expectation is that we remain dry through at least sunrise on Wednesday.

However, come the mid to late morning hours, it’s not impossible to imagine a few sprinkles or even some snow flurries, depending on temperatures. Fear not, these will not be heavy, nor will they affect the entire area. Rather, this scattered activity will affect no more than 10 to 20% of the Stateline’s real estate.

Wednesday, by and large, will likely be a rather cloudy day with sunshine expected to be limited in supply. With that said, a fair amount of sunshine may peek through the clouds in the afternoon, especially in our westernmost sections.

Despite the lack of sunshine, the presence of a howling southwesterly wind should be enough to propel temperatures into the lower to middle 50s.

Come Thursday, with nearly unlimited sunshine accompanying those southwesterly winds, it’s not unfair to imagine a temperature that flirts with or even reaches 60° in a spot or two.

Winds do shift to the west once again on Friday, bringing just modest cooling to the region. However, it does appears quite likely that we’ll see temperatures remain in the lower 50s.

The weekend will bring a cooler, but more seasonable brand of air to the region. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the upper 30s, which, while noticeably cooler, is still a few degrees above normal by early December standards.

