Travel restrictions in place due to Omicron

U.S. shuts it’s doors to South African and neighboring countries
By quini amma
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “There’s a lot that we don’t know conclusively yet,” says Dr. Jeff Pothof from UW Health. A lot of uncertainty and many questions swirl as the world faces Omicron; the latest Corona virus variant. Dr. Jeff Pothof himself has many questions that are yet to be answered, “how contagious is it? and if it is very contagious does it cause the same level of disease? Or a worst level of disease more severe disease that would potentially threaten healthcare systems.”

Initial reports came from South Africa but several other countries soon chimed in with their own cases. The lack of data is forcing new travel restrictions and border closing in an effort to contain the current spread. Local health experts like Dr. Kavitha Subramanian from OSF Healthcare says we need to be concerned but we cannot panic. Dr. Subramanian says, “I think we should trust our leaders to make those decisions I think we should trust the scientific community to recommend the right thing to our leaders to keep everybody safe.”

Winnebago County Public Heath administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says, one thing each of us can do is to get vaccinated and take other steps to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. She add that any protection is good protection. Dr. Pothoff agrees, “we just need to get vaccinated and get booster shots and we’d be likely be protected against Omicron.”

